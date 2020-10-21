Chetopa man in custody after stealing items worth several thousand dollars

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — A Chetopa man is in custody after stealing items worth several thousand dollars in two states.

On Tuesday, Labette County Deputies and Chetopa Police conducted a search warrant at 1305 Franklin Street in Chetopa.

During the search, officers located numerous stolen household & workshop items, along with 2 stolen wave runners, 2 stolen four wheelers, & 1 UTV.

Investigators identified stolen items from 11 different jurisdictions in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Deputies arrested, Ronnie J. Butler of Chetopa.

Butler is being held at the Labette County Sheriff’s Office for possession of stolen property and probation violation