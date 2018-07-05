Chetopa holds first 4th of July mock accident

The city of Chetopa came together for its first Fourth of July mock accident.

Together the local police and fire departments, first responders, and county EMS in and around Chetopa banded together in hopes of leaving an impact on the community... even during a celebratory time.

"What we had was a two vehicle motor vehicle crash with four patients and it was also we simulated alcohol was involved with the drivers of one of the vehicles,” says Scott Feagan.

Scott Feagan, Chetopa Chief of Police, says the groups were inspired to hold this to show the citizens the duties of emergency responding. He says they believed the Fourth of July would be a great opportunity to perform this to coincide with the current celebrations going on throughout the city.

"I think it gives them a appreciation for what first responders go through every day and it also makes them aware of how hazardous it can be out there,” says Scott Feagan.

Feagan also adds the summer often has an increase in motor vehicle accidents so that is another reason this event is being held. Ron Wood, former mayor and first responder, says events like this are special for the community.

“So many people don't know what's going on they know we have a first responder unit that comes out every night or whenever anyone needs something. But they don't realize how deeply we can be involved and how quickly we can get somebody to another hospital if that's what we need to do,” says Ron Wood.



Wood also adds it helps bring the community together.

“Knowing that we all work together and if something happens the whole community is going to be there in a heartbeat,” says Ron Wood.