Cherryvale Middle High School undergoing a big renovation

CHERRYVALE, Kan. – Summer vacation gives school workers a chance to deep clean and make repairs on campus, but this year it’s an even bigger project in Cherryvale.

The gymnasium at the Middle High School is seeing more than $100,000 in upgrades. The basketball court is getting a new surface and walls are getting a fresh coat of paint. But the biggest task is replacing bleachers which had outlasted their useful life.

“They were not safe in several spots. If someone stepped, they they would tip um, it was a liability and it needed to be taken care of.” Dr. Shelly Kiblinger, Cherryvale USD 447 Superintendent

Crews are hoping to wrap up work on campus in time for the start of classes on August 22nd.