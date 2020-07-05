Cherokee National Holiday looks a little different due to the pandemic

Okla. — The Cherokee Nation announces the 68th annual Cherokee National Holiday will be a “virtual holiday” this year.

Traditionally, the Cherokee National Holiday draws more than 100,000 visitors on Labor Day weekend.

Because of the recent uptick in cases in Oklahoma, people will be able to watch events online including: The Chief’s State of the Nation Address, Cherokee Art Show, Miss Cherokee Competition, and more.

Larger events, like the annual parade, fishing derby, Powwow, and softball tournament will be held next year.