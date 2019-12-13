Cherokee Nation working to add historic sites to national registry

OKLAHOMA — Cherokee Nation is working to preserve historic properties in its 14 county region in Oklahoma.

Tribal leaders propose the Cherokee Nation Historic Registry Act.

They hope to place roughly 80 sites of historic significance on the national registry.

Some of these locations include century old buildings and historic cemeteries in the sooner state.

During the past 5 years, Cherokee Nation has spent 14 million dollars on various preservation projects throughout their region.

So, through this new measure they hope to further that cause.

The act will be considered by the tribal council later on this month.