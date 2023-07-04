TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — A Cherokee Nation juvenile treatment program is incorporating American Indian culture and history as a method to address addiction in the tribe’s youth.

The Juvenile Tribal Healing to Wellness Court program, located in Muskogee, is a four-phase treatment program designed to help tribal youth overcome substance and alcohol-related addictions and other delinquent issues.

“We understand this process will not be easy,” said Patti Buhl, Juvenile Justice Services director in a prepared statement.

The goal is to walk alongside the youth and their family as they work through the identified issues.” Patti Buhl, Juvenile Justice Services director

“From our perspective, the program has been an invaluable experience for the youth and families involved,” Buhl said. “The expectation for the participants is never perfection; however, we do expect honesty, participation and accountability.”

The six-week program focuses on accountability, counseling services, and supervision. The program requires participants to cease all substance and or alcohol use, actively participate, and be committed to being honest throughout the process. The program also provides participants and their families with support, services, cultural activities, counseling, and accountability with respect to their journey to sobriety.

(L-R): (back row) Juvenile Justice Specialist Serai Davis, Juvenile Justice Intake Services Supervisor Sarah Barton, Juvenile Justice Specialist Aisha Nichols, Juvenile Justice Special Officer Troy Shatwell, Juvenile Justice Special Projects Officer Aaliyah Chanate, Juvenile Justice Specialist Michelle Swimmer, Juvenile Justice Administrative Operations Manager Brooke Dill, (front row) Juvenile Justice Special Officer Bridgette Wackerly, Juvenile Justice Specialist Taylor Nail, Juvenile Justice Special officer Christina Boswell, Juvenile Justice Services Director Patti Buhl, Juvenile Justice Administrative Assistant Jaclyn Lanier, Juvenile Justice Probation Services Supervisor Aariel Green and Juvenile Tribal Healing to Wellness Court Coordinator Leah Hitcher.

“The Cherokee Nation believes in programs that provide support for building strong families and communities and this new Juvenile Tribal Healing to Wellness Court can help those young Cherokees in need with the support system to help and that is rooted in our culture,” Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said.

For more information or questions about the program, please call (918) 453-5645.