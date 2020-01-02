Cherokee Nation to continue to benefit from hunting and fishing compact after approval of extension

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Cherokee Nation citizens will continue benefiting from the tribes hunting and fishing compact after an extension is approved by Governor Kevin Stitt.

The compact first signed in 2016, has helped Oklahoma obtain nearly $7 million in federal funding for the state’s wildlife department.

While also helping increase fishing and hunting licensing purchases in Oklahoma.

All Cherokee Nation citizens who live in Oklahoma are given a free license.

The tribe will buy up to 150,000 licenses as apart of the compact.

Cherokee Nation says improving fish and wildlife management is a big priority on their tribal lands as well as for governor Kevin Stitt throughout the state of Oklahoma.

The extension is set to end at the end of this year.