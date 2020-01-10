Cherokee Nation providing free tax prep for Oklahoma households making less than $56,000

OKLAHOMA — Cherokee Nation is helping elligible Oklahoma residents get ready for tax season.

The tribe will launch its free tax preparation service on February 3rd.

The volunteer income tax assistance program helps families in need file federal and income taxes.

Since 2010, the program has submitted at least 18,000 tax returns for families in the sooner state.

You do not have to be a native family to apply for help — but your yearly household income cannot be more than $56,000.

And, you can live anywhere in the state, but their is a list of sites designated to get help.

For more information on where these sites are and how to apply, follow the link below.

