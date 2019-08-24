Cherokee Nation nominates delegate to run for US Congress

Kimberly Teehee, who most recently served as Cherokee Nation Vice President of Government Relations as well as an adviser under the Obama Administration was nominated by the tribe.

This would be historic if she is appointed as an official in the U.S House of Representatives.

Tribal officials say they have a treaty with the U.S government ensuring they can have an official representing them, but it has never been done before.

In this position, she would advocate on behalf of her tribe and others to make sure federal laws are being upheld.