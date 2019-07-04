Cherokee Nation launches new pilot program to fight AIDS epidemic

OKLAHOMA – Cherokee Nation has announced the launch of a new pilot project to help combat the AIDS epidemic.

Indian health service officials will be working alongside the tribe, looking at prevention and treatment efforts for communities. It will cater to those affected in Indian country, but is designated to help everyone.

The plan will cater to 48 counties and seven southern states. The project is funded through the minority HIV/AIDS fund.

Cherokee Nation was selected to work on the project, after achieving success from results from a study done on Hepatitis C.

The CDC will launch other pilot programs in other communities across the nation as well.