Cherokee Nation launches coronavirus call center

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Cherokee Nation launches a coronavirus call center to help fight against the ongoing pandemic.

The federal government dispersed $40 million to tribes across the nation including Cherokee Nation.

The tribe plans to ensure its citizens and employees well-being during this time, so extra precautions are being taken.

The call center makes sure tribal citizens can call to get any of their coronovirus questions answered.

They can do this Monday through Friday from noon until 8 p.m.

Cherokee Nation has also started checking visitors at any of their tribal health facilities to see if they are showing any symptoms.

This is a part of the recommendations from the CDC.