Cherokee Nation invests $16M to preserve tribal language

Cherokee Nation is investing 16 million dollars in the tribe’s largest language history initiative.

The “Durbin Feeling Cherokee Language Preservation Act” will renovate and expand a former casino into a language center. There will be a team of Cherokee translators and the Cherokee Immersion Charter School

Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., says they focus on addressing issues like Indian health care and economic development. But, more importantly, now is the time to look at preserving their language in honor of their ancestors and for the future.