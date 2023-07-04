TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Council of the Cherokee Nation recently approved to increase Cherokee Nation college scholarships to $2,500 per semester over the next two years.

The increase will benefit about 5,000 Cherokee college students who receive the Cherokee Nation scholarship per semester.

This marks the first increase in the Cherokee Nation college scholarships since 2012. It will include an initial step increase of $250 per semester in assistance beginning this fall and an additional $250 per semester beginning in the fall of 2024.

The tribe anticipates spending around $20 million on scholarships in the current academic year.

Scholarship funds are for students who reside within the Cherokee Nation Reservation or contiguous counties.

The contiguous area surrounding the Cherokee Nation reservation includes: