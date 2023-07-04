TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation’s innovative Hepatitis C Virus Elimination Program was recently featured in a Centers for Disease Control report touting its high cure rate of Cherokee citizens.

The Cherokee Nation program is a model for other health systems, especially those serving Native American patients, according to the 4-page report.

The report states 2.4 million people in the United States have hepatitis C with 66,700 acute cases. American Indian or Alaska Natives are disproportionately affected and experienced the highest rates of acute infections.

Cherokee Nation Health Services implemented the Hepatitis C Virus Elimination Program in 2015, which includes universal HCV screening, primary care HCV workforce expansion, and harm reduction services.

“Many patients do not know that they are infected with HCV, but with fast evaluation and proper treatment, HCV is curable,” said Cherokee Nation Health Services Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Jorge Mera in a prepared statement.

“The main barrier for treatment is the lack of access to medications that cure HCV infection at the time of evaluation.” Dr. Jorge Mera, Cherokee Nation Health Services Director of Infectious Diseases

Part of the program’s efforts includes primary care providers and pharmacists presenting hepatitis C patient cases to the infectious diseases team for recommendations and treatment, so patients would not have to travel from their home clinic to see a specialist, making it more accessible.

Cherokee Nation Health Services diagnosed 1,423 patients with the virus and 86% of those patients were evaluated for treatment. Among those, 61% received medication for treatment and 99% of the individuals who completed their HCV treatment were cured.

Cherokee Nation has also identified ways to make the program even stronger: working to close the gaps in HCV care, starting with same-day treatment, ensuring that HCV medications are on-site at each health facility, and eliminating prior authorizations for medications for increased access.

“In Indian Country, we know that American Indian and Alaska Natives are disproportionately affected by the hepatitis C virus and that the Cherokee Nation continues making every effort to eliminate this virus within the reservation by providing effective treatment and cures and better health outcomes for our Cherokee families,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.