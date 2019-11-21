Cherokee Nation Economic Impact

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Cherokee Nation releases new statistics showing a more than 2 billion dollar impact in Northeast Oklahoma.

The report released with figures from the 2018 fiscal year show the contributions of the tribe in 14 counties in the sooner state.

About 3 million dollars was spent in Ottawa County and 210 million in Delaware County.

Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says these numbers reflect their goal to keep building strong communities.

“People going home with paycheck and spending it in the community and then you add on top the direct payments we sent to the state with our gaming compacts which has worked so well. And then everything else we do to help fund public education to building roads and bridges and what we do to build up our health care system.”

Hoskin Jr. Adds their formula to success is taking money generated through gaming and federal sources to invest into the Northeast Oklahoma region.

They will continue to do this through job training and helping create educational opportunities to help improve Oklahoma’s economic outlook.