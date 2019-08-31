Cherokee Nation congressional delegate approved by council

The Tribal Council of the Cherokee Nation unanimously approves the tribe’s first-ever delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The tribe says its 17-member council approved Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.’s pick of Kimberly Teehee during a special meeting.

Hoskin announced earlier this month he intends to exercise for the first time the tribe’s right to a congressional delegate.

Teehee currently oversees government relations for the tribe and its business arm.

Legal experts say the path to secure a tribal delegate would likely require congressional approval and be similar to those of island territories like Puerto Rico.