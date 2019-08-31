Cherokee Nation congressional delegate approved by council

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Tribal Council of the Cherokee Nation unanimously approves the tribe’s first-ever delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The tribe says its 17-member council approved Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.’s pick of Kimberly Teehee during a special meeting.

Hoskin announced earlier this month he intends to exercise for the first time the tribe’s right to a congressional delegate.

Teehee currently oversees government relations for the tribe and its business arm.

Legal experts say the path to secure a tribal delegate would likely require congressional approval and be similar to those of island territories like Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story