Cherokee Nation assembles work-group on cannabis

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Cherokee Nation is assembling a work-group to analyze issues in the hemp and cannabis industries.

The group is called The Executive Work Group On Hemp, Cannabis, And Related Opportunities, will cater to commerce, health care, and agriculture.

While also determining how the tribe can best create statutes for potential growth in the industries.

They will look at any possible legal issues they could face working with the products.

And one of the biggest goal is for the group to determine if it is best for Cherokee Nation to participate in commercial sales with hemp and cannabis.

Findings from the work group will be submitted to Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. by May 31st.