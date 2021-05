CHEROKEE COUTNY, Ks. — After success last month, Cherokee County’s Community Food Drive-Thru event is ready to get back at it.

Another one will take place on Tuesday. There are 7 different locations.

Officials will start distributing food boxes 9 a.m., and will stay until they run out. Food boxes include meat, cheese, fruits, vegetables, and milk.

It is first-come first serve.