Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office receives federal grant

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office receives a federal grant.

The grant is shy of $150,000 and comes from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs.

They plan to use the money in to stay compliant with the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act. That could include technology, collaboration, enforcement operations and training.

David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff, said, “We want resident’s in our community to have the information that they feel they need to keep their families safe and that information is only as good as the accuracy so we want to make sure it’s up to date.”