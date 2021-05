COLUMBUS, Ks. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $5,000 reward leading to the arrests of two jail escapees.

Mark Gerald Hopkins II and Michael Wayne Martsolf escaped from the Cherokee County Jail Monday night.

Hopkins was behind bars in connection to a double homicide, while Martsolf was in custody on drug-related crimes.

Aggravated escape charges were filed Tuesday against both men.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (620) 429-3992.