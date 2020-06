CHEROKEE COUNTY — While covid-19 restrictions in Kansas have expired, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to help the community in whatever way they can.

If you are a Cherokee County resident and you or a family member need medications or groceries picked up and delivered to your home, the sheriff’s office wants to help.

All you have to do is call the sheriff’s office at 620-429-3992 or 620-848-3000 and someone will provide you with the assistance you need.