Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Asks For Help in Burglary Case

COLUMBUS, Ks. - A cash reward is being offered for information on a burglary case.

Recently, a unit at Titan Mini Storage in Columbus was burgalarized.

Multiple items were stolen including a HEPA negative pressure air machine, containers of baseball cards, golf clubs and more.

A private cash reward of $400 is being offered for iformation leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at (620) 429-3992 or thier local law enforcement.

