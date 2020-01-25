Cherokee County Sheriff launches new website

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has a new responsive website for the public to use.

The site features press releases, inmate roster, most wanted list, and crash log information.

People can access this information on the device of their choice.

The website also features a search bar which makes finding specific information faster and easier.

The Sheriff hopes the website is more convenient for users compared to the old one created in January 2010.

David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff, said, “The way we originally had it, the information was there, it just wasn’t user friendly and we want as few barriers as possible with regards to communicating with the community and having them communicate back to us.”

You can check out the new site by following the link below.

https://www.cherokeecountykssheriff.com/