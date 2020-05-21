CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves announces his bid for re-election as sheriff.

If re-elected, this would be his fourth term.

Sheriff Groves has held many leadership roles while working at the office including being President of the children’s Advocacy Center of Southeast Kansas and Vice President of the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association.

Working as Sheriff, Groves says this position has shown him how to be an active member in his community.

Sheriff David Groves, Cherokee County, said, “Even an issue that’s not law enforcement specific, if our county as a whole is thriving and we’re doing well then that does have an impact on crime and safety in our community. It’s definetly a team approach and I love being a part of the team.”

Sheriff Groves is currently running unopposed, applications are due by noon on June 1st.