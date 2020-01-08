Cherokee County sees decrease in burglaries and injury crashes in 2019

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — A 2019 overview report by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office shows a decrease in burglaries as well as injury crashes.

The department responded to more than 10,000 calls for service.

Of those calls, there was about a 16% decrease in burglaries when compared to 2018.

Sheriff Groves says this positive trend shows how well the community and law enforcement are working together to stomp out crime.

Sheriff David Groves, Cherokee County, said, “A lot of times people see something suspicious but they’re kind of hesitant on calling and making an official call, regarding that so the more interaction we have with the community increases the opportunities for them to share that kind of information and the more information we have the better equipped we are to go out and solve those cases.”

Sheriff Groves adds his deputies responded to more than 300 traffic crashes last year, and only 10% of those were injury crashes.

That number is a decrease from 2018.

He says that reflects how his department works to ensure drivers are buckling up.