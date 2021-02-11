Cherokee County Road Department launches text alert system

News

by: Steffen Reals

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — One Southeast Kansas county has launched a new program to help it run more efficiently – and help people when they head out on the road.

The Cherokee County Road and Bridge Department has launched a new text alert system. By signing-up, people can receive notifications about county road conditions from the department. This also can be used to report issues to the department in a more direct way.

Cody Zook, Road and Bridge Superintendent, said, “Now our lead guys will have mobile tablets so whenever someone texts in with their problem, I will designate it to the road boss that is in control of that area.”

This alert system actually started in Galena before making its way to the county.

