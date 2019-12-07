Cherokee County revitalization program offers incentives

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — A county-wide project in Cherokee County is seeing some good results.

The Cherokee County neighborhood revitalization program offers incentives for new construction and remodeling or rehabilitation of residential, commercial, and agricultural properties in the county.

The program rebates 95 percent of the incremental increase in property taxes for 5 years.

The purpose of the program is to promote the revitalization and development of Cherokee County by stimulating new construction.

Mark Hixon, County Appraiser, said, “If you are in the program and you improve your property by 10,000 dollars or 10 percent whichever is less, then you are entitled to a 95 percent rebate on the increase in taxes that results from that increase in value from your property for 5 years.”

If you would like to apply for the revitalization program, you can get an application at the Cherokee County Appraiser’s officers.

There is a $25 application fee.