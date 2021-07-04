CHEROKEE COUNTY — Cherokee County residents started their Fourth of July early, for a good cause.

Sunday morning was the eighth annual 4th of July 5K Fun Run.

Runner’s lined up at Columbus City Park, before taking off across the city.

Children also had a chance to get in on the fun with their own mile run around the park, monitored by Cherokee County Sheriff, David Groves.

The race had originally started as a way to bring people into Columbus for the holiday weekend, while it’s proceeds would help local organizations.

Denise Helwig, Race Coordinator, says, “The chamber had the games in the afternoon and they had the fireworks at night, and if we could just kick off the day, get people out here, get them involved, and then they might stick around for the later activities.”

Proceeds raised from the run went towards the Cherokee County 4-H Program.