Cherokee County opts out of statewide mask mandate

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has voted to opt out of the Kansas statewide mask mandate.

In a local briefing on Tuesday, January 12th, Sheriff David Groves says there are no COVID-19 clusters identified by KDHE in Cherokee County.

COVID-19 Cluster: Locations that have five or more Covid-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days.

Additionally, a significant number of eligible people in “Phase 1” have had the COVID-19 vaccine in the county.

The rest of the “Phase 1” group should be done when the next vaccine shipment comes in, but no date has been specified yet.

At least one long-term care facility has gotten its first round of the vaccine and others should be able to soon.

Seven providers in Cherokee County will be able to give the vaccine once it becomes available.