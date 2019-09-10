Cherokee County officials warn residents to beware of phone scams

Cherokee County residents are being alerted to not fall victim to common phone scams that have been going on throughout the area.

Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said their are four different scams to look out for: the grandparents scam, Social Security scam, Publisher’s Clearinghouse scam, and IRS scam.

And, they all have things in common–the call being unsolicited.

The caller asking you to not tell anyone. And, the caller asking for immediate payment.

Sheriff Groves says never hesitate to hang up on someone asking for personal information or money.

And, companies will not ask you to pre-pay taxes before receiving a monetary prize.