CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans.- Deputies in SE Kansas have responded to numerous “slide-off’s” this morning.

They caution travelers to stay home if possible, but if you have to travel, allow yourself plenty of time so you can drive slowly. Increase the distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you, buckle up and slow down well before you normally would for an upcoming stop sign.

They ask that if you see emergency responders, please use extra caution as they may need to be in the roadway to assist drivers and passengers.