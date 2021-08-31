Cherokee County officials put moratorium on wind farm project

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Mo. — Cherokee County officials are putting a potential wind farm project on hold.

Commissioners have voted, unanimously, to put a one-year moratorium in place. It comes on the heels of a Texas company recenlty reaching out to the county to gauge interest in leasing land, which would house wind turbines.

Commissioners, last week, voiced their opposition on the project.

Many residents have also voiced their concerns. The plan, now, is to weigh the pros and cons for the next year.

“There will be a lot of study going on this year, a lot of land owners are looking at it, and that’s what this moratorium us for, is just to give us time to come up with the information, call the correct information that we would need,” said Kyle Rennie – Cherokee County Clerk

Officials say the moratorium could change, depending on the information they find.