WEIR, Kans. — Residents of Weir that utilize city water are being asked to conserve their use for the time being due to an accident.

According to the city, a break in the Bone Creek service line is being repaired at the moment and it could take some time.

Currently, the tower is very low and as a result, those on Weir City water should conserve as much as possible until tomorrow, when a fix is expected. This is not a boil order, Weir officials said only limited use is necessary by customers.