KANSAS — Authorities arrest a Webb city man after he leads them on a chase across two Kansas counties.

On Saturday deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were searching for 39 year-old Larry Flowers who was a wanted fugitive.



Just after noon the same day authorities saw flowers driving a Ford truck North of Riverton.



Flowers drove off after a deputy tried to stop him.



Another deputy successfully deployed a tire deflation device East of Columbus, however flowers continued to flee eventually reaching Crawford County.



Flowers then allegedly hit a Crawford County Patrol Unit before veering off the road.



Authorities were then able to apprehend him and seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from inside the vehicle Flowers was driving.



He is currently being held at the Cherokee County Jail on 14 outstanding warrants for his arrest, and now faces additional charges in Cherokee and Crawford Counties.