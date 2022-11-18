COLUMBUS, Kans. — Something special happened in Columbus in honor of a special man. Longtime Columbus resident — and World War II veteran Murl Robison was laid to rest. He passed away on November 8th at the age of 106.

During his funeral Friday (11/18), 4 World War II vintage planes out of Tulsa flew over the cemetery in honor of Mr. Robison’s service.

He was a proud member of “The Greatest Generation” — and was one of the last surviving World War II veterans.

“4 brothers that joined him in the service, large family and the Army came and grabbed 5 of ’em, and they all came back safely, and that was the important thing,” said Rob Robison, Son of Murl Robinson.

“I think this has the greatest impact on the family than anything else that happens. And I’m sure from the experience that I’ve had that they all really appreciate it. We just do this so many times and the families all just really appreciate it,” said Larry Hill, Skiatook VFW.

“The man was a wheat farmer. Other people may have said the Iowa cornfield was heaven, but to him, it was a Kansas wheat field,” added Rob.

Mr. Robison is survived by his 3 sons, 1 daughter, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren — and a sister.