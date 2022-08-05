GALENA, KANSAS – August 5, 2022 – National roofing manufacturer TAMKO Building Products LLC is proud to promote longtime TAMKO executive Jeff Beyer to Chief Operating Officer, and welcome Prithvi (Prith) Gandhi, who joins TAMKO in Beyer’s previous position as Chief Financial Officer.

Beyer will lead TAMKO’s manufacturing, sales, finance and accounting with TAMKO’s Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain Rob Keeling and Vice President of Sales and Marketing Alex Hines reporting to Beyer along with TAMKO’s new Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer Prith Gandhi. Beyer will work closely with this leadership team to continue driving innovation and impactful marketing strategies, toward the goals of further advancing TAMKO’s strategic growth initiatives while continuing to build upon strong relationships with customers, suppliers and employees.

Beyer will report to TAMKO’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Humphreys who said, “We are excited for this new chapter for TAMKO. Jeff is a genuine collaborative leader whose insight and focus will continue to help TAMKO navigate challenging business environments and achieve successful results to sustain TAMKO’s long-term success.”

Beyer joined TAMKO in 2013 as the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance. Prior to joining TAMKO, Jeff served as the Chief Financial Officer of Strategic Materials, Inc., a leading glass and plastics recycler. He also was a Managing Director at Willis Stein, a middle market private equity firm. Prior to that, Jeff was a consultant at the Boston Consulting Group as well as an investment banker at Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc. He earned an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and an Economics degree from the University of Chicago.

Gandhi will now lead all aspects of TAMKO’s finance and accounting functions, while providing powerful insights and ideas and working closely with TAMKO’s leadership team to drive further revenue growth.

Gandhi brings more than 25 years of experience to TAMKO. He most recently served as the CFO of Fast Radius, a publicly traded cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. Prior to that, Gandhi was the Interim CFO at Owens Corning. During his seven-year tenure at Owens Corning, he also held the roles of VP – Corporate Strategy and Financial Planning and VP – Corporate Development. Prior to Owens Corning, Gandhi held financial leadership roles at Dover Corporation and Zebra Technologies Corporation. He also worked at Morgan Stanley, a global investment bank, for nearly ten years.

Gandhi earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and economics from the University of California at Berkley, a Master of Arts in international economics from Georgetown University and an MBA in accounting and finance from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I am looking forward to Prith joining TAMKO as an outstanding addition of talent to our leadership team helping propel TAMKO forward on our mission of long-term profitability for the benefit of our customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders,” said Humphreys. “Prith brings a wealth of experience in our industry with insights helpful to further TAMKO’s growth and success.”