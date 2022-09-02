CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — Southeast Kansas law enforcement is stepping up to keep drunk drivers off the road.

A sobriety checkpoint will be set up this weekend at the intersection of K-66 and Schermerhorn Road in Galena. It’s a combined effort between the Kansas Highway Patrol, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Galena Police Department. Authorities say drivers shouldn’t expect too much of a delay.

“They’ll just travel through, they’ll be stopped, have a brief interaction with a law enforcement officer. So long as the officer doesn’t detect any odor of alcohol or anything like that, they’ll be through the checkpoint relatively quickly without any issue,” said David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff.

Nationwide, close to 10,000 people are killed in alcohol-related traffic crashes a year. That’s about one every 50-minutes.