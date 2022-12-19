BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A new place to stay and relax has opened up in Baxter Springs.

The Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon to the “Redbird at Willow Creek Inn” this morning.

It’s not your typical short-term rental.

It’s an 1882 Victorian style house, that has three bedrooms and a bathroom available for reservations on “AirBnb.”

It also features a gift shop, full of local artwork by artists from around the Four States.

The owners packed everything up and moved from Florida to take on the project.

They say they’re eager to open the property up for community events in the spring and summer.

“We wanted to have somewhere, a home base, that was beautiful and something that we could share with a community. We wanted a small town. We wanted to be where people know each other and care about each other, so that we could just kind of step in and do the same,” said Julie Hallam, Owner, The Redbird At Willow Creek Inn.

The “AirBnb” and gift shop is now open, and the family is happy to give tours to anyone interested in checking it out.

For more information on the “Redbird at Willow Creek Inn”, visit their Facebook page here.