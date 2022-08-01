GALENA, Kans. — A new resource in Southeast Kansas is making medical withdrawal management services more accessible.

Mercy announced Monday that a withdrawal care option is now available at Mercy Specialty Hospital Southeast Kansas through the program “StepOne.” It specializes in the medical withdrawal management and addiction recovery of alcohol and opioids through a three to five day hospital stay.

“We’re so limited on the resources in this area and some things that we offer that are a little different compared to some is that you won’t have to have a medical clearance. Which means you can call that in-take line and directly speak to me and we start that process from there, versus having to go through other steps and processes and getting, for example, a tox [toxicology] report before you can start the program,” said Lauren Knight, Mercy StepOne Service Coordinator.

Following the patient’s discharge, the program seeks follow-up care to ensure proper recovery.

“We help assist with getting patients residential care or out-patient services, whatever they’re willing to participate in. We can help connect them with any area community resources,” she added.

According to the CDC, opioids are currently the main cause of drug overdose deaths in the United States. And alcohol abuse is shortening the lives of those lost to it by an average of 26 years.

“We make it really easy, anyone can call in, um, we have the in-take number, you can call, you can text, you can fill out a screening online, um, it’s very simple for whenever the individual is wanting to complete this because it’s completely voluntary,” said Knight.

The intake number is 620-741-7274 for adults in the early stages of withdrawal.