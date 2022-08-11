RIVERTON, Kans. — There’s a new look for a familiar piece of land in Riverton. The Riverton Walking Trail has more trees and a number of gardens around it. One of them is new. The trail is also ADA accessible.

The land used to be owned by Empire in the 1980s and eventually became unusable and overgrown. It was restored a couple of years ago by the group, Riverton Pride and a number of other organizations.

“One of my old school teachers here went through the K-State master gardener program and he’s the one taking the lead on the garden behind me, he’s doing such a great job on it, but other people in the community, they come down here and mow, this is all volunteer supported. We come down here, I hear people are walking on this trail all the time, and it’s just a community place now,” said Dale Helwig, Cherokee County K-State Research and Extension.

Helwig says more additions are in the works.

Anyone wishing to get involved can contact the Cherokee County K-State Extension Office by calling (620) 429-3849.