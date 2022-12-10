BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Baxter Springs was the place to be for those last-minute Christmas shoppers.

The “Baxter Springs Chamber Of Commerce” held the very first “Merry Grinchmas” craft show.

The Grinch was there, sneaking around and taking pictures with families.

This all-day event was held at “Baxter Springs High School”.

It offered anything made with love, from baked goods to jewelry and home decor.

“When you shop with a small business, you’re helping benefit their families, better than you would a big chain store like Walmart. And everything is made mostly with you know hand-made stuff. They put a lot of time and effort and they really enjoy what they do,” said Jessica Moore, Baxter Springs Chamber Of Commerce.

Proceeds from today’s event will go towards graduation expenses for Baxter Springs seniors.

The chamber also collected canned goods donations to give to the local food pantry.