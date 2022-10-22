BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — The Baxter Springs Police Department will kick off their “Lights On” program in the next few weeks.

It’s a partnership with five local autobody shops to provide vouchers, instead of tickets, on traffic stops that include a vehicle light issue.

The voucher will be valid for 14 days, after an officer gives it out. The department wants this initiative to be a positive path for low income drivers, and also create safer roads.

“What the program does is it allows officers to have another option on a car stop instead of a citation. They can also utilize the voucher where when the individual gets their voucher, they can redeem it at an auto body shop, one of the local ones that are participating with us and they can get up to $250 of work done to fix that headlight, taillight,” said Rhanda Andrews, Baxter Springs Police Department.

If you’re in need of this service, you can contact Chief Henderson at Bspdhenderson101@gmail.com

Participating autobody shops:

Cottrell’s 66 Service Center 441 Military Ave Baxter Springs KS

Darryl’s Auto Service, 1131 Park Ave, Baxter Springs, KS

Express Auto Transmission LLC, 3050 Military Ave, Baxter Springs, KS

Karnes Pro Tire & Auto Center, 1050 S. Hwy 69A, Quapaw, OK

Randy’s Shop, 2004 Park Ave Baxter Springs, KS