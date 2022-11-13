CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — The sudden drop in temperatures this weekend has a local sheriff thinking proactively about your safety this upcoming winter.

Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves sent out a public reminder about preparing now instead of later, for snow this season.

Some helpful reminders include limiting time outside in the cold when the thermometer uncomfortably dips.

Wear plenty of layers if you are outdoors.

If you have to drive, keep your phone charged and let someone know the route you’ll be traveling… Plus, keep bottled water and a blanket in your vehicle if you stall or slide into a ditch.

Make sure car tires are properly inflated.

And, be prepared to be “self-sufficient” for at least 72 hours if the weather takes a turn, with proper prescriptions, food, and other necessities.

He also reminds us space heaters can be dangerous if not used properly.