COLUMBUS, Kans. — Some mini tractors were put into motion today for a good cause. For almost two decades, the Columbus FFA Alumni Association hosts a fundraiser each year to raise funds for FFA student scholarships.

Today the event was held once again at the Saddle Club Arena.

The tractor pull featured ages from as young as four years old to those in their seventies.

There were over 100 pulls in seven different weight classes, where a mini tractor drags a sled weighing thousands of pounds down a dirt track. Winners are determined by the length of time it takes to get down the track.

Organizers say this event keeps growing each year with the goal of supporting FFA students as they head to college.

“Look at the cost of tuition now. I mean, even if they can buy $500 worth of books, I mean, that is a big stress off of them, that that is free money that is given to them by us,” said Bobby Mitchell, President, Columbus FFA Alumni Association.

Everything got started today around 1 p.m. and wrapped up after dark.