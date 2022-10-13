GALENA, Kans. — A non profit, dedicated to helping students attend college, received a major financial boost this week.

The Galena Education Foundation accepted a donation in excess $230,000 Tuesday afternoon. The money comes from the estate of William Van Winkle, a former educator in Galena.

Dr. Michael Shaw with the Galena Education Foundation said this is by far the largest donation they’ve ever received.

“The youth of our country are our future. If we don’t’ take care of them, who’s going to? You know, there’s so much strife and division in the country that we need somebody to step up and do what William Van Winkle did,” said Dr. Shaw.

Dr. Shaw said, on average, the foundation awards between $12,000 and $20,000 each year to Galena seniors looking to go to college.