COLUMBUS, Kans — Fire crews in Cherokee County where busy late last night, and into the early morning hours.

Around 8:15 p.m. Monday (10/17), a call came in about a structure fire near the intersection of Northwest Lawton Road and Kansas Highway 7, just North of Columbus. Columbus Fire Officials say the homeowner was lighting a propane stove when a fire started, and then quickly began to spread. The homeowner sustained minor burns, but refused medical attention.

Firefighters at the scene say the single-story home is a total loss. The intense fire took crews several hours to put out. Firefighters remained at the home until just after midnight (10/18), ensuring all hot spots were fully extinguished.

The Columbus Fire Department called in mutual aid from Weir and Scammon to assist with the house fire.

SLIDESHOW: View Photos From The Scene Of The House Fire