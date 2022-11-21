CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies took time in between calls on Monday (11/21) to visit with residents and pass out turkeys before the Thanksgiving Holiday.

“The people of this community are incredibly generous and always willing to help others out. This time of year, the season of thanks and the season of giving, is a particularly special time. For the past couple of years, a local business person has reached out, wanting to give back to those who call Cherokee County home,” said Cherokee County Sheriff, David Groves.

“In order for this generous resident to remain anonymous, our office has been asked to help distribute turkeys for the holidays. This is not just a blessing for those who receive a holiday turkey, but also a blessing for the deputies and officers who have the privilege of handing them out,” added Groves.

“Typically, the deputies will wait for someone to come outside a convenience store, see someone out in their yard while patrolling, or be aware through our regular law enforcement work, of a family who may be blessed by receiving a turkey, especially this year with grocery costs increasing so much recently. We are thankful for this person’s generosity, and for allowing our deputies the opportunity to help make someone’s holiday season a little brighter,” concluded Groves.