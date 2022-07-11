CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — The country’s largest, most comprehensive firearms safety education program is helping residents of Cherokee County.

Project Childsafe partners with law enforcement agencies across the united states. The partnership with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in 150 free child-safe gun locks.

“You know, I think it’s important for anyone with, especially with kids in the home, to make sure that the firearms that are in the home are safe because kids are curious. Often times if they come across a gun, you know, they may think it’s a toy or something and unfortunately, that’s how kids accidentally discharge firearms sometimes and somebody, somebody can get hurt and so if you got kids in the house and you got guns in the house, it’s very important to make sure the guns are safe and thereby the kids are safe,” said David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff.

The gun locks can be picked up at the sheriff’s office while supplies last during normal business hours.