CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — We’re learning more on the events that lead to a mix-up in a Cherokee County Commissioner race.

The Cherokee County Clerk says an audit was done this past Friday and officials noticed a discrepancy that showed the numbers were correct, they were just under the wrong candidate. Image prints on the thumb drive for “County Commissioner District One” switched the numbers for incumbent Myra Frazier, and challenger Lance Nichols. A full hand re-count was done twice to ensure the accurate results of the vote and found Myra Frazier to be the true winner of the race.

The election software company has taken full responsibility for the error. The County Clerk just wants to ensure voters their vote will always count.

“I want to be as transparent as I can possibly be to the citizens of Cherokee County. And, I don’t want them to ever have to think that there’s anything to worry about when it comes to elections in this office,” said Rebecca Brassart, Cherokee County Clerk.

The County Clerk is now going through all of the thumb drives to make sure all the other races in the county and at the state-level are correct.