CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves completed a training program through Homeland Security.

For the past year, Groves was enrolled in the Executive Leaders Program at the Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security. Only 30 people are enrolled in the program and Groves was the only sheriff. Other participants included members of the Coast Guard and the military.

Groves traveled to California several times over the past 12 to 13 months focusing on current policy, strategy, and organizational design challenges.

“And we just worked through different issues facing our nation as a whole and some topics that were relevant during the time frame that we were there was the border issues which has been ongoing for quite some time, gun violence as it relates to school safety, the January 6th situation occurred while we were involved in this process,” said Sheriff David Groves, Cherokee County.

The program is funded through FEMA at no cost to the participants. Groves says this also provided networking opportunities and he’s already talked to some of the people he went through the program with to collaborate on different situations.